Second patch for Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 is here!

Dear investigators,

We have uploaded the second patch for Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2. This one is mainly focused on fixing the issues of the main story quests and side quests, based on your commentaries and posts in the forums. We really hope that these fixes will increase the replayability of the game.

Newspaper in the Artist’s House: We have included a Newspaper in the Artist’s house, in the Library room. This is a special newspaper as it works differently than the rest: This newspaper will appear in the room, only after the players have completed at least one side quest.

This newspaper will give the players a random side quest of those that they completed previously.

You can use this newspaper once, each time that you visit the Artist’s house, and until you have active in the World map all the side quests that you completed previously.

Once you complete a side quest, you can click the newspaper to get that side quest again.

Now the side quests are repeatable: Now the newspapers work as intended. If players complete a side quest previously taken, they may activate it and play it again, by approaching and clicking the same newspaper.

Side quests now are not limited by acts: Previously, when players completed an act, they would lose access to any side quests they had active from the previous act. Now they will continue to be available on the world map until the players decide to play them.

Aspects in Side quests: There were several side quests on which the bosses would drop aspects of the artist. This was an error as those items should drop only in the quests of the main story.

Quest markers in Side quests of the Act 2: Many side quests of the Act 2 didn´t have the proper quest marker showing the location of the objective. Now they all appear as intended.