Second patch for Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 is here!

Dear investigators,
We have uploaded the second patch for Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2. This one is mainly focused on fixing the issues of the main story quests and side quests, based on your commentaries and posts in the forums. We really hope that these fixes will increase the replayability of the game.
**
MAIN STORY QUEST FIXES
**
- Fixed an issue in Asylum 2: There was a problem related to the quest logic, on which, if you killed the Nurse boss before unlocking the Veteran, the quest “Go back to the Nurse” couldn´t be completed, and the location “Asylum” would remain always in the World Map.
- Fixed an issue in Cemetery: There was a problem related to the quest progress, on which, if the players left the level after picking up the canvas from the crypt, they would lose the item, but the quest step would remain the same as if the canvas was already taken, creating a soft-lock situation. Now, if the players leave the level, they will lose the progress properly, and will have to start the level from the beginning when they go back to the Cemetery.
- Fixed an issue in Mountains: There was a problem on which, after taking the sixth aspect of the artist, and leaving the location Mountains, the quest “Find the sixth aspect” would remain in the Quest Journal, and the location Mountains would remain constant in the World Map.
FIXES ON SIDE QUESTS
-
Newspaper in the Artist’s House: We have included a Newspaper in the Artist’s house, in the Library room. This is a special newspaper as it works differently than the rest:
- This newspaper will appear in the room, only after the players have completed at least one side quest.
- This newspaper will give the players a random side quest of those that they completed previously.
- You can use this newspaper once, each time that you visit the Artist’s house, and until you have active in the World map all the side quests that you completed previously.
- Once you complete a side quest, you can click the newspaper to get that side quest again.
-
Now the side quests are repeatable: Now the newspapers work as intended. If players complete a side quest previously taken, they may activate it and play it again, by approaching and clicking the same newspaper.
-
Side quests now are not limited by acts: Previously, when players completed an act, they would lose access to any side quests they had active from the previous act. Now they will continue to be available on the world map until the players decide to play them.
-
Aspects in Side quests: There were several side quests on which the bosses would drop aspects of the artist. This was an error as those items should drop only in the quests of the main story.
-
Quest markers in Side quests of the Act 2: Many side quests of the Act 2 didn´t have the proper quest marker showing the location of the objective. Now they all appear as intended.
-
Side quest “Runestones”: This side quest of the Act 2 didn´t have the correct objective, and players would find themselves stuck in it. Now the quest works as intended.
GENERAL BUGS
- Immunity messages over enemies: With the change that we included in the previous patch making traps to affect enemies as well, we've found out that if an enemy is immune to the effects of the trap, it causes an immunity message to appear on them. More specifically, over the box- monsters in the Asylum. We have fixed this issue. The traps now only affect them when they transform into monsters.
- Achievement issue: There was a problem with the achievements that you get when you finish the game. Now you will get the correct achievement.
- Wrong item names: We have fixed the names of several items in the Crafting table.
- Localization: We have fixed several text typos and issues in the texts of the game.
- Character selection: In the character selection screen, the Detective was active by default, and it was not possible to select him straight away.
- Auto-equipping: The items now don´t auto-equip on the character when you pick them up, even if the character has a free slot. They will go to the main inventory. The reason of this change, is because certain talismans and artifacts have negative stats (negative health regeneration, or sanity loss) and players died without understanding the reason. Now the players have total control over what the character will wear or not.
- Detective dodge: Detective now goes through the enemies when he dodges.
- New function - Bulk pick up objects: Now, by pressing Shift + “E” (“Use” key by default), or by holding 1.5 sec. the key “E” the players can pick up every item around them at once.
- Blueprints: Now the Info shop doesn´t offer those blueprints that the players already own.
- Spitting monster: Several players reported certain situations where the spitting monster of the Act 3 could be immortal. Until we find the reason of this problem, we have eliminated this monster temporally, to avoid soft-locking situation.
PLANNED FOR COMING PATCHES
- New function (Shift + “Buy/Sale”): By pressing Shift + “Buy” or “Sale”, the players will buy or sell 5 items instead of just 1 in the shops.
- Ankh issue: Some players have reported that if you use an Ankh to resurrect in levels with 1 room, the player could appear outside of the room itself, forcing the players to restart the event.
- Other minor fixes.
Thank you for your support! Please, keep on sending your comments to the forums; you help us a lot.
The Devs
