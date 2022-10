Roadwarden!

Another small hotfix rolling in, thanks to your overwhelming feedback!

Please keep it up!

More Details:

Fixed a coin-related bug, at the Old Bridge.

Fixed a traveling bug tied to areas around Foggy Lake.

Tiny text adjustments.

Thank you for your ongoing support and continuous feedback to further improve Roadwarden! Please keep it up!

Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment