📜Patch 1.05: Relase the Blood Shards!

Patch 1.05: Release the Blood Shards!
General changes:
You can now remove the “max 1200 Blood Shards used on upgrades” limit by going into settings and in “Blood Shard Upgrades” switching from “Choose” to “All”.
Reduced the endgame rounds from 9 to 5, and made their difficulty increase faster, since it was a bit too repetitive. The new endgame round 5 is basically* the same as the old endgame round 9.
Added icons in the gold shop menu, and added icons next to your stats when you hover over your hero.
You can now set hotkeys in settings to speed up or slow down the game while playing. You can also set how much the hotkeys should change the game speed (by 0.5, 1 or 2).
Ranged units now spawn further to the left, to make it harder for melee units to get stuck behind them.
Balance:
Cyclops damage from 70 to 55.
Both level 2 summon spells from 0 to 4 seconds cooldown at the start of a level.
Effero's passive bonus from +60% max range to +40% max range.
Max Range Power Up from +20% per upgrade to +15% (total from +60% to +45%).
Added +400% difficulty and the final difficulty +475% (grats to CropCircles for being the first to beat +340%).
Bug fixes:
Fixed a bug that caused the cooldown reduction in gold shop to not work on Summon Melee and Summon Ranged spell (thanks HeyHi).
Fixed a bug that allowed a spell to be cast twice in the same frame (thanks AquaBaby).
Fixed a bug that would cause celebration particle effects to sometimes not appear at 30 normal levels victory and ultimate victory.
Various minor changes:
Interest gold is now hidden while fighting so it doesn’t block ranged units.
Added popup info explaining how lifesteal works.
Added an option in settings to disable gold shop info popups.
Added a popup box in settings that explains “Automatically use higher tier units”.
Limited how many times the Monarch death and attack audio can play at once, to prevent the sound getting too loud.
*Ifrits now spawn further apart in endgame round 5 (they did so in old endgame round 8, but not old endgame round 9.
