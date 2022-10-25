📜Patch 1.05: Relase the Blood Shards!

Patch 1.05: Release the Blood Shards!

General changes:

You can now remove the “max 1200 Blood Shards used on upgrades” limit by going into settings and in “Blood Shard Upgrades” switching from “Choose” to “All”.

Reduced the endgame rounds from 9 to 5, and made their difficulty increase faster, since it was a bit too repetitive. The new endgame round 5 is basically* the same as the old endgame round 9.

Added icons in the gold shop menu, and added icons next to your stats when you hover over your hero.

You can now set hotkeys in settings to speed up or slow down the game while playing. You can also set how much the hotkeys should change the game speed (by 0.5, 1 or 2).