Version 0.8.0 - Update notes

Hello alchemists!
This big update brings the seasonal Halloween event changes, which will be happening between 25th of October and 2nd of November. We're planning to add a few more things during the event, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates in the near future!
Summary of most important changes:
Halloween Event! Several aestethics that will remain temporarily in-game and some permanent additions too!
- New Artifact
- New Event
- New Recipes
Complete overhaul on "draw" build
- Normal draw recipes won't reshuffle your discard bag
- New recipes (and keywords) that have benefical effects to this strategy
Several improvement on art and sound in general
Several improvements on tooltips
Several improvements on User Interface
Several bugfixes
