Alchemia: Creatio Ex Nihilo update for 25 October 2022

Version 0.8.0 - Update notes

Version 0.8.0 - Update notes · Build 9792349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello alchemists!

This big update brings the seasonal Halloween event changes, which will be happening between 25th of October and 2nd of November. We're planning to add a few more things during the event, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates in the near future!

Summary of most important changes:

  • Halloween Event! Several aestethics that will remain temporarily in-game and some permanent additions too!

    • New Artifact
    • New Event
    • New Recipes

  • Complete overhaul on "draw" build

    • Normal draw recipes won't reshuffle your discard bag
    • New recipes (and keywords) that have benefical effects to this strategy

  • Several improvement on art and sound in general

  • Several improvements on tooltipsMuitas melhorias no sistema de dicas

  • Several improvements on User Interface

  • Several bugfixes

Space Paca Games

