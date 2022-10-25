Version 0.8.0 - Update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9792349 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 06:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello alchemists!

This big update brings the seasonal Halloween event changes, which will be happening between 25th of October and 2nd of November. We're planning to add a few more things during the event, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates in the near future!

Summary of most important changes:

Halloween Event! Several aestethics that will remain temporarily in-game and some permanent additions too! New Artifact New Event New Recipes

Complete overhaul on "draw" build Normal draw recipes won't reshuffle your discard bag New recipes (and keywords) that have benefical effects to this strategy

Several improvement on art and sound in general

Several improvements on tooltipsMuitas melhorias no sistema de dicas

Several improvements on User Interface

Several bugfixes

Space Paca Games