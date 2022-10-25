0.72 - Release and Changelog - Spooky content week!

This release is largely untested, but I expect to be making bug fixes this week as I also include more content.

+New upgrade: Call of the Broodmother - Channel the power of the Broodmother to supernaturally lure others with you to its location. This upgrade allows you to create a broodmother out of any named female NPC.

+New upgrade: Vitae Exchange - Sacrifice a husk in order to assume one of their traits, or even wear their whole identity like a Halloween costume ;) to help conceal your activity! The cost to make the sacrifice depends on the desired trait (only 1 Clemmens Husk is activated for this interaction at the moment, the rest will follow in the coming days).

+Added poster illustration for Mikah's room

+Added maximum cup size preferences

+Added animations to the Bimbofication, Diminish2, and Diminish3 upgrade pages

+Added a placeholder for the Character's Paperdoll creation

+Revamped the library encounter text and added an illustration

NPCs no longer lose their arousal each time you encounter them. Instead, it only occurs when you are sleeping , and the change is minimal as long as you have visited them earlier that day

Reduced the amount of arousal provided by most actions across the board

The Charismatic trait now also heightens your chances of successfully flirting

Flirting now permanently has a higher chance of succeeding (and greater effect on Arousal) after gifting an NPC's preferred items

NPC's IQ's can no longer recover far past their starting IQ

Updated book texts to sound a little more lore-friendly

Reduced audio and image file sizes

Harriet's irresistable advances are now actually irresistable

Updated the trophy case

named the god Vhl'attar

The time of day in the sidebar will now automatically update in real time whenever voluntarily passing time

Further reformatted the sidebar

Failing at flirting will now pass the time of day

Time should no longer pass when viewing a copy of the books on your phone

*Spiking the food now increases bust size in female staff and students, and decreases IQ for all staff and students

-Removed more redundant busts