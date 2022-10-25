Hey Everyone!

We are excited to announce our Murderversary update! This update brings a ton of new and remastered content, quality of life changes and bug fixes.

Halloween Drops From the 25th-8th

Halloween Drops are enabled during this period of time. You can get one a day, you just have to play for at least 30 minutes.

Lichstone - The newest addition to the possible halloween drops, is a scary tombstone!

Rip or Reap - You can get this victory deco by being on the winning team.

Last Stream - If you stream on the 28th of October, 2022. Email us or contact us on discord with your stream link and Steam id number, we’ll hook you up with a unique victory deco. No minimum viewer requirement.

The big stuff first.

Our first change is going to be the most controversial change. We have reworked every killer. Our reasoning for this change was the following.

Make killers more approachable to new players.

Streamline kits so that the killers have more personality and flavor.

Setup a format that makes future Killers easier to design and add.

We won’t list the changes here, but you can dive in and see. The codex has been updated to properly show these changes.

Killer specializations have been removed, we may add them again in the future.

AI Killer

You can now change the killer selection option to be AI Controlled.

There are currently 2 killer AIs setup (Signal and Ripper) ; it will randomly choose one at the beginning of a match.

There are 4 difficulties, the more difficult, the more utility the AI will have.

This is a great addition for small lobbies, or players who want to play together.

If this is well liked, we will expand its functionality and feature list.

2 New Killers

Snickle Snackle - This new killer can only be seen while they move, they stalk their prey waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

Champion - The galactic wrestling champion has been placed into the experiments, he is the master of the knockout and chair throw!

2 New Maps

L0CKOUT 7 - Stand in the data streams to open the exit block.

Nuke - Enter the proper sequences to arm the nuke!

Remastered maps

Kavorkian Institute

Visual Overhaul

Navigation Mesh clean up

Collision Tightening

Witchwood

Full Layout Rework

Visual Overhaul

Balance Adjustments

Optimized

Titan One Six

Minor Layout Change

Visual Changes

Lighting Update

Victim Objective Expanded

Radiation rebalanced

Optimized

Gamma Wave Event Added

Oxygen Generators now give Oxygenation buff

Route 69

Visual Update

Minor Layout Change

Optimized

Thalassophobia

Added an extra shop.

Rockmore

Lighting Adjustment

Tornado Event Added

Voice Lines Added

Dream Eater added to killer pool

Event Director 2.0

Reacts to what is happening in the game and creates events from that. Currently has 22 events, this will grow.

Now gives side objectives to the different roles. Right now there are a total of 26 side objectives between the roles.

Events

Added Pumpkin Smash - Bring back all dead players as treat pumpkins

Added Small Problems - Gives all players the Small Boy perk

Evil Snowman - is now killed at the end of their event.

Weapon Crates - triggering formula adjusted

Buffs

Buffs have been reworked, they now store independent durations rather than overriding.

Bleeding damages on removal now instead of gain.

Perks

Addicted to Dave now blocks blinding

Bloodletter now makes bleeding deal 2 damage per tick.

New Spirit Abilities

Lottery Ticket - Brings back a random player from the dead.

Butter - Places butter that causes players to slip.

Trip Mine - Places down a trip mine.

Flame Zone- Places down a fire zone

Herman’s Present - Places down one of Herman’s Present

Inventory Code

Refactored

Players now start unarmed

Can hold up to 3 items.

Weapon Wheel added (Using Q)

Also works with scroll wheel and number keys

New items added

Objectives are dropped if you switch weapons now



General

Subjects have access to FOV setting

Reworked how locations are chosen for all systems (such as chaos warp) no more spawning in rocks, baby!

Instakill fall damage no longer kills you, instead it deals 60% of your current health and teleports you back to your last land location.

Soundwave Effect has been redesigned to be more readable.

Soundwaves can play at any distance, but only do so if line of sight is blocked.

Door code changed to open in the correct direction.

Blood Sample Kits now drop a blood sample on the ground when used on a player. These samples can be brought back to Z-Cannisters, Medical Stations or Research Computers.

Rocket Launcher - Has pushback

Crucifix now works with ghosting or dreaming players

Turkey and Swarmling collision and step height adjusted, no more climbing trees!

Shop now cycles perks every 2 minutes.

Computers in sandbox are now alphabetical

Spirit placement and item placement code have been refactored and are much more reliable now.

Entering or Exiting water now has an effect.

New slip animation for subjects.

Spirit gain increased by 25%

Facehumpers detection code rewritten

Dream Doors now set their location based on where you are placed in the Dream Realm.

Hud has been cleaned up dramatically

Role Adjustments

Clown

New animation for bonk hammer

Honker now clears target after use

Hitman

Soviet Milk reward is now given at a 100% discount instead of replacing a slot.

Axe Murderer

Now keeps axe stacks between lives

Now heals for 1/3rd of nearby bleeding stacks every second.

Bear Trap now stops your velocity if it snaps on you.

Now gains scrap for kills.

Twins

AI significantly improved

Deceivers

Now take damage from Grape Flavored Antidote

Lowered the amount of parasites they give.

Infected

Now has access to Blood Sample Kits

Werewolf

Now builds micro moons to transform.

Now works with other werewolves.

Weak form health increased.

Lobby

Mousing over more things, give details.

Multiple Antagonist roles can now be selected as preferred.

Host can now change settings in the lobby.

Onboarding

The lobby adjustments mentioned above.

F1 screen now has mouse support, it also shows a lot more information.

Codex redundancies reduced, this should mean more consistent information.

A proper tutorial teaching the core basics of the game has been added.

Most things have a mouse over now for more information.

The How to Play now has pictures and more concise descriptions.

There are a lot of other changes that I did not write down as we implemented them (especially since they can be scrapped from testing) Have fun!

Bug Fixing

A vast majority of bugs have been fixed, including all known crashes.

With that, I will leave you with this montage video.

Make sure to join our Discord!