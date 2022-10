1 Optimize the novice tutorial, and add the keyboard key position indicator diagram.

2 Boss [Mysterious Old Man] rewards are adjusted. After the irony option is selected during the dialogue, you can obtain [essence of the Star] and related achievements only after the challenge is successful. If you challenge ordinary difficulty, you will get a magic drink [Jiannanchun] after success.

3 Fixed a bug that caused the system to crash when the fist hit the stone.