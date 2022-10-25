Path Notes: v1.04

Hello all, thank you for playing 13 Steps, based on some feedback we've made a couple minor changes to the map. To avoid spoilers we wont go into specifics, but the location of a few things were moved to make completing certain tasks less tedious.

Additionally, a small bug regarding the shadow-step has been addressed, reducing the likelihood that a teleport will not move you to the targeted location correctly.

Thank you all for playing, and I hope you all continue to uncover the mysteries of 13 Steps!