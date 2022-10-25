 Skip to content

13 Steps update for 25 October 2022

Path Notes: v1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9791904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all, thank you for playing 13 Steps, based on some feedback we've made a couple minor changes to the map. To avoid spoilers we wont go into specifics, but the location of a few things were moved to make completing certain tasks less tedious.

Additionally, a small bug regarding the shadow-step has been addressed, reducing the likelihood that a teleport will not move you to the targeted location correctly.

Thank you all for playing, and I hope you all continue to uncover the mysteries of 13 Steps!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1885121
  • Loading history…
