Halloween Event Update!

Hello there Non-NPCs

We have came back with a Halloween update.

We gladly present our new mode in the game along with two new in-game earned skins.

1. New game modes - Thirst for Blood

Thirst for Blood is the new mode in the game where you become a vampire and be the last vampire standing. obtain blood by using items or draining it out from other vampires by attacking them.

2. New Skins

We have created two additional skins that is totally different from our previous skins.

Vampire - can be obtained by playing Thirst for Blood mode.

Reaper - can be obtained by playing all other modes.

These skins are seasonal skin that will be allowed to unlock only during the Halloween period. So hurry up and start unlocking the Skins.