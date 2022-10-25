Version 1.02.2 Halloween event is Live!

Please follow our Twitch channel for weekly live dev streams: https://www.twitch.tv/dancingdragongames

The Halloween event is ON! Get those ambush jump scares in, and get your Skull of Rowdain legendary artifact! The event will last until 12am PST, November 1st.

In addition to the event, we've included a wide array of quality of life, user interface, and balance changes listed below:

Special Halloween Event!

-A new, powerful Artifact has arrived in Tahnra - the Skull of Rowdain. It locks your squad at "fearful" Morale, but every kill this squad gets counts as a Surrender (if enemies are able to surrender, some, like a few "fearless" late game squads, will still refuse)

-You will be able to get a guaranteed Skull of Rowdain by successfully executing 33 Ambush attacks. You will see your progress meter on the right side of the tactical map HUD

-After the Halloween Event, the Skull of Rowdain will remain in the game, but as a rare legendary unique

General Changes/Fixes

-Added a special dialogue if you clear all enemy units in Chapter 12

-Diana/Stefan bond option now never expires

-Decreased the amount of Mana contribution to "Blessing" from damage dealt

-Increased the rate of "Teleport" Mana generation by 50%

-Princes for Conscripts and Mercenaries have been "normalized" - you will see fewer extreme cases and prices will make more sense based on the power/traits the unit comes with, and the value of the resources of the unit's starting class

-The way Conscripts and Mercenaries interact with resources has changed significantly. Rather than being a "free" phantom resource for the starting class only, now newly-purchased units that start as a class which costs resources, will now "carry" those resources throughout ALL class changes.

Graphics

-You can now freely change between Diana's "Titan" and "Exemplar" graphics when the Titan class becomes available

-General Ragavi now has a unique palette for her Swordmaster class

-Jaromir now has a unique sprite for his Knight class

-Minor graphic fixes to various map design

UI/UX

-You now have the option to turn off battles for enemy phase, or all battles

-Artifacts now listed by rarity in ascending order

-You can now sell items in the shop

-Items with multiples now stack and can be sold en masse

Gameplay/Balance

-Selling artifacts now yields 50% of their purchase value, up from 25%

Artifacts/Items

-New Artifact: Skull of Rowdain: Locks your squad at "fearful" Morale, but every kill this squad gets counts as a Surrender

-Donar's Treatise of War now gives double CP in addition to XP

-STR, MAG, and SKL consumables increased in price. HP consumable decreased in price

Traits

-The Main Character unit now has 2 learnable trait slots

-Garrison has been changed: Now grants an extra 50% damage reduction effectiveness from all Terrain bonuses

-New Trait: Soul of Sayunaa. Swordfighters, Swordmasters, and Blademasters will always attack first when on defense, max 2 times per phase, and 1 range only. Unique to General Ragavi

-Tundra Warrior now grants immunity to the "Chill" status effect

-You are now able to find or buy trait books to learn "Shock and Awe"

-You are now able to find or buy trait books to learn "Tundra Warrior"

-You are now able to find or buy trait books to learn "Desert Warrior"

Classes

-Zweihander and Champion will now have the "Guardian" trait

-Sentinel now has an additional 5 Armor

-Siege Cannon damage decreased by about 10%

-Beatrix MAG modifier bonus decreased from 75% to 50%

-Hand of Zanatus Dragon Rider form deals significantly reduced damage

-Samurai given a significant evasion boost

Legends DLC: Early in 2023 (we hope) we will be launching a major content pack for Symphony of War, including new chapters added to the main story, new artifacts, traits, classes, characters, game modes, and more!

