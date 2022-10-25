Early Access of Purple War just begun last week.
We appreciate your support and wishing you to join the war 24/7, day and night!
Custom-match Ranking event is back!
Play Purple War and earn Custom-match reward "Deiv" and make yourself to be ranked, and if you think you're a person with full of luck then test your luck also!
PRIZE
Rule and Condition
- AI difficulty does not affect reward.
- Ranking is calculated with total amount of Deivs obtained.
IMPORTANT
- Daily ranking will be posted here at 0:00 (Pacific Time) weekdays.
- Final ranking will be counted on December 31st 23:59 (Pacific Time).
- This prize list is based on US region, and equivalent prize may be reward to players from all other regions.
- Refund players are not eligible to enter the event.
Thank you,
Purple War team
Changed files in this update