

Early Access of Purple War just begun last week.

We appreciate your support and wishing you to join the war 24/7, day and night!

Custom-match Ranking event is back!

Play Purple War and earn Custom-match reward "Deiv" and make yourself to be ranked, and if you think you're a person with full of luck then test your luck also!

PRIZE



Rule and Condition



AI difficulty does not affect reward. Ranking is calculated with total amount of Deivs obtained.

IMPORTANT

Daily ranking will be posted here at 0:00 (Pacific Time) weekdays. Final ranking will be counted on December 31st 23:59 (Pacific Time). This prize list is based on US region, and equivalent prize may be reward to players from all other regions. Refund players are not eligible to enter the event.

Thank you,

Purple War team