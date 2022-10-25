 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Purple War update for 25 October 2022

Custom-match Ranking event is back!

Share · View all patches · Build 9791545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Early Access of Purple War just begun last week.
We appreciate your support and wishing you to join the war 24/7, day and night!

Custom-match Ranking event is back!
Play Purple War and earn Custom-match reward "Deiv" and make yourself to be ranked, and if you think you're a person with full of luck then test your luck also!

PRIZE

Rule and Condition

  1. AI difficulty does not affect reward.
  2. Ranking is calculated with total amount of Deivs obtained.

IMPORTANT

  1. Daily ranking will be posted here at 0:00 (Pacific Time) weekdays.
  2. Final ranking will be counted on December 31st 23:59 (Pacific Time).
  3. This prize list is based on US region, and equivalent prize may be reward to players from all other regions. 
  4. Refund players are not eligible to enter the event.

 

Thank you,
Purple War team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1582501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link