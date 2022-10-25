World Boss Early Access Developer Update – Post-Launch Fixes and More

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Gladiators,

Since our Early Access launch less than a week ago, we’ve been delighted to see massive numbers of players jumping into World Boss to delete their foes, rise to the top and claim their crown.

We’ve seen that players are really enjoying the fast and frenetic gameplay, but are aware of the need to align those high standards to our overall player experience.

Our goal for World Boss has always been to bring players closer to the development process and use that input to shape the game for all players. Throughout the Beta process, our players have been instrumental in identifying things we’re doing right alongside areas to improve. Early Access sees us step up that commitment to evolving our offering alongside the playerbase.

As we move into Early Access, our community has already helped us identify and fix a range of technical issues across a number of hotfixes, with plenty more to come – thank you to all those who reported bugs.

Fixes rolled out recently include:

Fixed an issue that was blocking players from joining when using the Quickplay button when a lobby was full.

Performance Improvements: Optimisation on BattlePass Menu and Item Preview Optimisation on in-game HUD Optimised physics sync on player characters Optimised real time shadows Optimised Drone update



Our immediate priority is to continue to roll out performance and server stability improvements to ensure World Boss delivers a seamless experience for all players.

We have a commitment to making World Boss the best it can be, and we greatly appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this time.

We appreciate any and all feedback and look forward to providing more information about upcoming changes in the future.

Thank you,

The World Boss Team

