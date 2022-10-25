Made some graphical tweaks to the sewers since they looked off and never really felt like a real sewer. Part of it is the open space, which I can't really do anything about without redesigning the entire level (I won't do that). I've changed the background tile to something less... glowy. I've also made the actual glowing pillars and walls glow. There is also an amateurish light filter overall. Sewers should not be bright as day. Hopefully what is most people's first intro to Mage Lords of Brams now looks a little more appealing.
Mage Lords of Brams update for 25 October 2022
Alpha 0.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
