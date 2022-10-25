 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ducks in Space update for 25 October 2022

Level Select Navigation

Share · View all patches · Build 9791205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Navigating levels uses the right and left arrow keys to move between numbered levels, and down can be used to move to optional levels. This prevents navigation from stopping at a fork in the road.

Changed files in this update

Ducks in Space Content Depot 1054501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link