Navigating levels uses the right and left arrow keys to move between numbered levels, and down can be used to move to optional levels. This prevents navigation from stopping at a fork in the road.
Ducks in Space update for 25 October 2022
Level Select Navigation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ducks in Space Content Depot 1054501
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update