Update #63: Ghostly Dinos

Hello friendos! Our favorite time of year is upcoming so we obviously are updating Parkasaurus with some free spooky DLC. The Ghostly Dinos now allows you to turn your dinos into marvellous ghosts who can also wear an assortment of Halloween-like hats. Why not make your fenced-in exhibit Halloween themed? Let’s chat about it.

Ghostly Dinosaurs

Frightful Fences

Costume Hats

Pumpkin Toy

Ghouly Guests

Ghostly Dinosaurs

Wait. Is a Trex not scary enough? How about a GHOST TREX?!. Step 1. Buy a pumpkin from the Gem Store. Step 2. Slot the pumpkin into a dino egg slot. Step 3. Scare everyone. Note: The Spooky trait is permanent so I hope you love spooky dinos.

Frightful Fences

Why use boring old metal fences for an exhibit that isn’t going to scare the socks off any of your guests? Start setting the mood with some spooky fences!

Costume Hats

Let me share with you how I decorate my dinos up for Halloween. While my favorite is obviously Space Hat (what dino doesn’t want to be a Space Dino), my top costume hats are:

Space Hat

Pumpkin Hat

Witch Hat

Mushroom Hat

Unicorn Hat

Scuba Diver Hat

Flower Hat

Pumpkin Toy

Want to see your dinos play with their food? The Halloween spirit is real with Pumpkin toys your besties can toss around!

Ghouly Guests



Check out the Gem Store at night to buy your own Scary Pumpkin to invite an entire new crowd; Vampires, Zombies and Ghosts. Here’s the thing, Zombies love balloons, and Ghosts love dinosaur gazing. Who knew?

Thanks. Xoxo

Here are a few ways to follow us:

[Steam](store.steampowered.com/app/591460/Parkasaurus/))

[Discord](discord.gg/washbear)

[Twitter](twitter.com/washbearstudio)

[Mailing List](www.parkasaurusgame.com)