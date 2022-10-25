 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 25 October 2022

Update Notes for Oct 25

Share · View all patches · Build 9791046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are in the process of making second tribulation

-Updated "demonic" definition for various encounters/interactions
-Updated highest damage display limit
-Updated sheathed combo damage ratio 5x->4x (total 10x->8x)
-Updated "Body Cultivator" talent and thunder affinity technique's damage calculation and description(previously based on weapon/skill's base element, now based on changed element)
-Added technique icon for speed pill buff duration
-Fixed a bug where speed pill is always in effect
-Fixed a damage bug in relates to "Deceive" talent; Demonic build's damage is unaffected by this fix. however, xian build and body build damage is halved.
Due to this, "High Risk High Reward" talent from xian build is updated: skill damage x3->x5;
"Muscle control" talent from body build is also updated: base physical attack +60%->100%(Base attack bonus from "body control" talent is alos effected by this)
Updated talent point cost for High risk high reward 20->25 muscle control 20->30

