Update Notes for Oct 25

We are in the process of making second tribulation

-Updated "demonic" definition for various encounters/interactions

-Updated highest damage display limit

-Updated sheathed combo damage ratio 5x->4x (total 10x->8x)

-Updated "Body Cultivator" talent and thunder affinity technique's damage calculation and description(previously based on weapon/skill's base element, now based on changed element)

-Added technique icon for speed pill buff duration

-Fixed a bug where speed pill is always in effect

-Fixed a damage bug in relates to "Deceive" talent; Demonic build's damage is unaffected by this fix. however, xian build and body build damage is halved.

Due to this, "High Risk High Reward" talent from xian build is updated: skill damage x3->x5;

"Muscle control" talent from body build is also updated: base physical attack +60%->100%(Base attack bonus from "body control" talent is alos effected by this)

Updated talent point cost for High risk high reward 20->25 muscle control 20->30