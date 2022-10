A few quick hotfixes for a few issues which have cropped up in V0.11

Bugfixes:

-Fixed possible game-crashing issue with languages which use a comma instead of a stop to indicate a decimal

-Updated mod list to undo weirdness caused by going from V0.10 to V0.11

-Divine Entities no longer apply influence from mood after being exiled

-Fixed portraits in family view which were always using enshadowed graphics

-Updated black tendrils to a more consistent tendril style