v1.88b Patch Notes

Hi folks,

We have just deployed a hotfix for DemonCrawl that will hopefully resolve a loading issue affecting some save files. It appears this issue was caused by a bug in the GameMaker runtime. We apologize for the inconvenience.

If the problem persists (i.e. you still can't get your save file to load) please let us know and we will continue to investigate. Thank you!

Note: we will update this post with any additional fixes over the next several days, rather than creating new announcements.

Bug Fixes