 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DemonCrawl update for 25 October 2022

v1.88b Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9790916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

We have just deployed a hotfix for DemonCrawl that will hopefully resolve a loading issue affecting some save files. It appears this issue was caused by a bug in the GameMaker runtime. We apologize for the inconvenience.

If the problem persists (i.e. you still can't get your save file to load) please let us know and we will continue to investigate. Thank you!

Note: we will update this post with any additional fixes over the next several days, rather than creating new announcements.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a few Arena server crashes
  • Fixed missing string related to Evil Container
  • Applied GameMaker runtime hotfix that should resolve issue affecting some save files

Changed files in this update

DemonCrawl Content Depot 1141221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link