The Poachers Update!

It's finally here folks! The Long awaited conclusion to the Poacher's Arc of the story, and the end of the first half of the story of the game. In time this will be extended out, and I know Ursa has some things he'd like to tell you all about our future plans, but for now, boot up the game, head over to Floor 7, and get yourself down to finally help Sieger put paid to the nefarious plans of the monster poachers! You'll find a ton of new improvements, including items that will let you change Ev's gender or that of your monsters, the ability to collect plankton and raise them on your farm properly (allowing you to harvest certain pantry ingredients), and several improvements to farming, combat, and breeding systems.

It has been a long hard road for us to get this far, with a lot of back and forth, refinements, and trememendous amount of work polishing this level and getting it all up to snuff. We could not have done it without all of your support! Thank you once again!

Additions

Added a new animation and UI for hatched monsters

Added new background images to the “standard” character card, for selected characters

Savannah Dungeon Floor 8 is now accessible from the end of Floor 7. This dungeon floor is the end of the Savannah area, containing a huge area full of quests, new sexual encounters, secrets, a climatic boss battle and a narrative conclusion to the first act of the game scenario

Added collectable Plankton nests to Floors 4, 5 & 7. The player can utilise these critters once they have unlocked & built the Plankton Pen, which is available after clearing Floor 8

Added a new monster palette; “Mermaid”, which is obtainable via hidden item

Added a new hidden item to switch the sex of a target monster or player, where applicable

New cursor icons for movement & loading

Overworld sex scenes (such as in the Farm or Dungeon) that do not meet the player’s preference options will now be hidden by a cloud of mist

Added 7 new loading screens

Changes

Improved some tooltip positions

Crops planted after 10pm count as having been planted for the next day, so will not die at midnight if not watered.

Reduced the price of Sourhead seeds from 20 to 10

Monsters working on farm fields now prioritize crops that are further along in the growth cycle

Reharvestable crops now only have a chance to drop seeds on the first harvest

Tuned Kelpie boss combat so that they cannot remain submerged for too many turns in a row.

Quest tracker will show a scrollbar when oversize, so that it can handle more active quests

The quest tracker panel will no longer expand when moving the cursor over it.

Reduced number of overlapping lights in Savannah F7, since they were causing performance issues

Shortened all Savannah quest log names

Jail cages will now appear in the Cloverton training hall to denote each boss monster the player has defeated

Some friendly characters will now migrate around the dungeon based on the player’s story progression

Restored some new & previously-hidden background animations to Cloverton, also correcting layering issues for autumn & winter town layers

All cinematic sequences now use an improved pathfinding solution

Updated union marine idle animation

Slightly lowered Diamondnium Key drop rate from pirate mobs

Fixes