The Poachers Update!

It's finally here folks! The Long awaited conclusion to the Poacher's Arc of the story, and the end of the first half of the story of the game. In time this will be extended out, and I know Ursa has some things he'd like to tell you all about our future plans, but for now, boot up the game, head over to Floor 7, and get yourself down to finally help Sieger put paid to the nefarious plans of the monster poachers! You'll find a ton of new improvements, including items that will let you change Ev's gender or that of your monsters, the ability to collect plankton and raise them on your farm properly (allowing you to harvest certain pantry ingredients), and several improvements to farming, combat, and breeding systems.
It has been a long hard road for us to get this far, with a lot of back and forth, refinements, and trememendous amount of work polishing this level and getting it all up to snuff. We could not have done it without all of your support! Thank you once again!
Additions
- Added a new animation and UI for hatched monsters
- Added new background images to the “standard” character card, for selected characters
- Savannah Dungeon Floor 8 is now accessible from the end of Floor 7. This dungeon floor is the end of the Savannah area, containing a huge area full of quests, new sexual encounters, secrets, a climatic boss battle and a narrative conclusion to the first act of the game scenario
- Added collectable Plankton nests to Floors 4, 5 & 7. The player can utilise these critters once they have unlocked & built the Plankton Pen, which is available after clearing Floor 8
- Added a new monster palette; “Mermaid”, which is obtainable via hidden item
- Added a new hidden item to switch the sex of a target monster or player, where applicable
- New cursor icons for movement & loading
- Overworld sex scenes (such as in the Farm or Dungeon) that do not meet the player’s preference options will now be hidden by a cloud of mist
- Added 7 new loading screens
Changes
- Improved some tooltip positions
- Crops planted after 10pm count as having been planted for the next day, so will not die at midnight if not watered.
- Reduced the price of Sourhead seeds from 20 to 10
- Monsters working on farm fields now prioritize crops that are further along in the growth cycle
- Reharvestable crops now only have a chance to drop seeds on the first harvest
- Tuned Kelpie boss combat so that they cannot remain submerged for too many turns in a row.
- Quest tracker will show a scrollbar when oversize, so that it can handle more active quests
- The quest tracker panel will no longer expand when moving the cursor over it.
- Reduced number of overlapping lights in Savannah F7, since they were causing performance issues
- Shortened all Savannah quest log names
- Jail cages will now appear in the Cloverton training hall to denote each boss monster the player has defeated
- Some friendly characters will now migrate around the dungeon based on the player’s story progression
- Restored some new & previously-hidden background animations to Cloverton, also correcting layering issues for autumn & winter town layers
- All cinematic sequences now use an improved pathfinding solution
- Updated union marine idle animation
- Slightly lowered Diamondnium Key drop rate from pirate mobs
Fixes
- Fixed a number of layering and collider issues on the farm
- Fixed issue in Edline’s Royal Match Maker date sparkles would disappear behind an invisible box above the fireplace.
- Fixed issue where monsters in your party wearing Sebastion’s Shackle would appear invisible with a slight outline instead of appearing as a ghostly shade of blue.
- Fixed issues with transitionary weather & lighting fx when moving between indoor & outdoor environments
- Harvestable crop node particles should appear at the right scale while zoomed
- Sprites that used an interaction outline were previously suppressing any glow-in-the-dark fx on the same sprite
- Fixed windows not being illuminated at night in Provision Day combat scenes
- Fixed a handful of unit sprites whose interaction outline was distorted
- Player’s name should now display correctly in dialogue menu options
- Some shading layers in Savannah F6 that fade in and out based on time-of-day were previously not appearing correctly
- Loading screens were sometimes encountering a small amount of distortion
- Giant catxolotl in Cloverton should be pattable again, along with the statue in union barracks
- Fixed an issue where character movement during cutscenes could become stuck
- Fixed some typos and formatting in dialogs
- Fixed an issue where the player’s walk animation wouldn’t stop, if the last keyboard input was against a blocking object.
- Fixed an issue where player could sometimes become stuck after loading completed when triggering a harvest animation before moving.
- Fixed an issue where the Sav 8 Centaur/Cat cave would become blocked after a weekly reset, even though the related quest was completed.
- Optional quest to return the Plankton Pen blueprints to a sailor on F8 will no longer reward items on each repeat interaction. If the player has any extra copies of this item, they will be removed upon loading this game version.
- Sieger’s optional Savannah F8 quest will no longer be available for players who have already cleared the Savannah
- Improved some sequencing in the ‘end of Act 1’ cinematic
