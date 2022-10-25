 Skip to content

LandBox update for 25 October 2022

DOOR SYSTEM, MOBS WITH RESURRECTION AND MOBS THAT DIE

Build 9790839

Patchnotes via Steam Community


#Implementation of Mobs with Resurrection System after 4 seconds, they are recognized by a yellow INFINITE icon in the inventory. And the deadly mobs, which die with just one shot.
#Implementing and functional door system for third person.
#New way of loading worlds to speed up loading.
#Search system by account name and title or word of lands.
#Improved Mobs.
#More didactic tutorials teach you how to play
#Improved user experience when choosing creative or multiplayer mode

