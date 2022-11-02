Removed Halloween Decorations and Fixes

I hope everyone had a great Halloween. I have now gone ahead and removed all the Halloween visuals from each office.

This small patch also contains a few tweaks, changes, and fixes. Including several improvements to multiple translations.

A huge thank you to everyone for there amazing reports, and I hope you guys have a great rest of the year. Remember that the current season of play will run until Dec 31. At that time we will crown the 2022 retail champions who will be permanently featured along side our EA champion Dycart. Good luck to everyone, and please note any future patches this year will not reset the ladder. That will happen Jan 01 for a fresh season in the new year.