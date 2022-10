Share · View all patches · Build 9790646 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 01:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello kitties,

Here is a list of multiple changes that will make you happy:

4 new skins for this event

New map with new game style

Halloween decorations

You can now configure your keyboard keys for different movement

FIx bug where scores were not reset correctly at the end of each UKC game

Better sync with balls in the wait room

Tell us what you think about these new features!

Have a nice game