Update & OST Announcement!

Hello everyone,

I hope you're enjoying the many challenges in Timothy and the Tower of Mu!

We've got a lot of amazing news to share with you today, so please bear with us!

The developers have been been hard at work to improve the game, taking into consideration everybody's valuable feedback.

While they couldn't take every single feedback on board, they've implemented the following fixes/changes that we believe would give all players an even greater experience playing the game.

Players now gain a short period of invincibility after saving at a save point

Optimized platform positions

Enemy drops for cooking ingredients/coins increased considerably

Platinum coin (worth 10 coins) added as drop

Fixed jumping bug during dialogues

Balanced cooking ingredients cost

Fixed certain enemy AI

Balanced the consumable items cost

Text improvements/fixes

Again, we want to thank you all for your feedback on the game, we truly appreciate it and hope that you will continue helping us improve the game further.

Original Soundtrack

We're also really excited to announce that the original soundtrack for the game, with a whopping 39 tracks, is now available for purchase on Steam! Get it together with the game in a bundle to save 10% off the combined price. If you already have the game, you'll still get the soundtrack at 10% off, so don't worry about missing out!

The chiptune music from the game will surely make a strong impression on you. Now you can enjoy these amazing tunes whenever and wherever you like! Perhaps to get you hyped up for a hardcore session of study or work?

Timothy and the Tower of My Original Soundtrack Store Page

Steam Scream Fest

We're really happy to be a part of the Steam Scream Fest, which means that you can now get the game for 20% off full price until 11/1 PT!

The game's never been more affordable than this so this is the perfect opportunity to add some hardcore platforming action to your life this Halloween season. If you already own the game, you could help us spread the word and get more fans onboard!