Dement v0.4.2.14 (Not Redesiccated yet, sadface)

Sorta minor patch.

Fixes some not so minor bugs.

The behind-the-head holster to send stuff back to the inventory easily wasn't working. It is now.

Slightly adjusted the position of the hip holsters to make them a bit easier to use.

New save file format - its unencrypted so you can cheat if you want. Some people don't like the stamina system, so give yourself 1000 max stamina with 1000 stamina regen. Or tweak it a bit so it isn't as punishing by changing the regen rate a little. Or respawn every item in the game and potentially break it. Up to you.

Game ending bugs with the apartment lobby door re-locking under certain conditions and the school play scripts disappearing when left alone in the theater have been fixed. The apartment lobby issue is retroactive, and if you have a save stuck there it won't be a problem anymore. The school play one, though, will require you to delete certain keys from your "world items found" section in your save file - these are "S268N0" "S268N1" "S268N2" and "S268N3". You'll have to collect them again from where they were. Or, I mean, you could just enter the event for the puzzle being completed if you felt sour about that. Throw "SchoolPlayEvComplete" into your EventsOccurred section and when you return, it'll be done with.

Game now uses head-direction based locomotion at all times instead of the quirky hybrid solution (based on whether you were sprinting or not) that it had before. In my defense, in 2017 everyone was saying how great hand based was and how it was so much better because you can look around easier. Well, now head based is arguably the standard and I welcome it.

Redesiccated is still being developed and is going to blow your socks off guaranteed. I just hope I don't lose the style and touch this version had, because testing it again after so long reminded me how good it really is. When early access ends, this version will continue to be downloadable here on Steam using the beta branch feature, for old times sakes.

Thanks for playing, thanks for the patience and thank you for your support. Enjoy your stay!