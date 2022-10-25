 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 25 October 2022

Update 108.3

Build 9790573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we are working on the camera flip system that is repeating the lying down and dying animations, adjusting the saves

-Fixed Server List
-Fixed save crash on server
-Corrected pregnant animals save
-Corrected water save
-Corrected save of animal not appearing on selection

Animals

Crocodile


-Adjusted crocodile camera

-Legacy Adjusted Giraffe's Albino Skin that had the wrong textures

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

