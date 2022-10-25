Update 108.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9790573 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 02:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, we are working on the camera flip system that is repeating the lying down and dying animations, adjusting the saves

-Fixed Server List

-Fixed save crash on server

-Corrected pregnant animals save

-Corrected water save

-Corrected save of animal not appearing on selection

Animals

Crocodile



-Adjusted crocodile camera

-Legacy Adjusted Giraffe's Albino Skin that had the wrong textures

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.