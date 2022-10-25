Update 108.3

Hello everyone, we are working on the camera flip system that is repeating the lying down and dying animations, adjusting the saves
-Fixed Server List
-Fixed save crash on server
-Corrected pregnant animals save
-Corrected water save
-Corrected save of animal not appearing on selection
Animals
Crocodile
-Adjusted crocodile camera
-Legacy Adjusted Giraffe's Albino Skin that had the wrong textures
For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
