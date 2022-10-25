Launch & Day 1 Hotfix

Thanks everyone who bought the game day 1! I'm grateful for people who pointed out some bugs right away, and they have been fixed:
- Dying in the HIragana/Katakana mode is no longer a softlock (woops!)
- Fixed an issue relating to spam clicking buttons
