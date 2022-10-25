 Skip to content

Kanji RPG update for 25 October 2022

Launch & Day 1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9790533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone who bought the game day 1! I'm grateful for people who pointed out some bugs right away, and they have been fixed:

  • Dying in the HIragana/Katakana mode is no longer a softlock (woops!)
  • Fixed an issue relating to spam clicking buttons

