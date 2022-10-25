 Skip to content

100% Orange Juice update for 25 October 2022

Chase the Pumpkins Again!

Build 9790523

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The long-awaited Operation Halloween event is back!

Chase the pumpkins and unlock spooky Halloween cosmetics!

Based on feedback from the last time, the moving pumpkins will now move more rarely to not slow down the game too much. In addition, players will receive 2 extra pumpkins for placing 1st, and 1 for placing 2nd in a game.

The event has been updated with new costume rewards as well!

New OJDex Entries & Pins!

Other changes in this update include 8 new OJDex entries & pins! Aru, Sora, Peat, Tomomo, Syura, Nanako, Saki and Kyousuke now have entries to collect.

Happy Halloween, everyone!

