The Night of the Scissors update for 25 October 2022

Version 1.3.0 changelog

Get ready for some treat hunting!

Play The Night of the Scissors from October 25th to October 31st to find all the treats and get a special seasonal achievement. Keep in mind that if you miss the event, you will have to wait until next year Halloween season to get the achievement!

Good luck returning to the Snipper's hideout!

Changelog

New:

  • Added Halloween event during the spooky week.
  • Added seasonal killer Halloween custome.
  • Added seasonal collectable Halloween treats.
  • Added seasonal Halloween achievement.

Other:

  • Added missing Spanish translation.

