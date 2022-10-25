 Skip to content

Odd Realm update for 25 October 2022

Timeless Tyrants 0.11.0.20 + 0.11.0.21 Hotfixes

Build 9790501

Hello!

I just uploaded 0.11.0.21 and a day or so ago I uploaded 0.11.0.20. They include fixes for a few more serious bugs. Here are the patch notes for the two of them:

0.11.0.20

-Bug Fix: Some players had trouble saving their games.

0.11.0.21

-Bug Fix: Sometimes the unreachable job/item notification would not activate correctly.
-Bug Fix: Entities would not do jobs because less important jobs like hauling to stockpiles would reserve the items. This would cause entities to not eat/drink/build.
-Bug Fix: Entities would sleep on the ground instead of their beds.

Thanks to everyone that reported these!

Waylon

