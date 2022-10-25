 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solitaire Expeditions update for 25 October 2022

Added setting to control double click behavior

Share · View all patches · Build 9790438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is now a setting to choose the behavior of where to play cards when double-clicking on them. Choices are "Foundations only" and "All locations". Default is "Foundations only", which was the existing behavior of double-click.

Changed files in this update

Solitaire Expeditions Depot Depot 1709182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link