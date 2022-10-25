Super Miner Update

Hey everyone!

Are normal miners not cutting it for you anymore? Do you find yourself wanting something a little more grand? Well have no fear, Super Miners are here! Super Miners wander around your mines and perform many actions for you!

Mining (mineral) - Increases miner speed at its depth by a %

Super Miners come from Ethereal chests. Ethereal chests can spawn very rarely, be compressed from gold chests, or purchased in the shop. Each super miner can be leveled up with Super Miner souls increasing their abilities. You can gain souls from scraping super miners, from Ethereal chests, from scientist excavations, and possibly other features in the future.

Chest Compressor

The chest compressor has been reworked.

It has been moved from the second world down to the first world at 700km. The conversion rates are much more favorable now, but there is now a time to convert chests. There are 2 new structure upgrades to facilitate these changes. One for time to compress and one for the number of chests required to compress from one to the other.

Other changes

Doubled the frame rate.

New Cave Tutorial.

Reactor moved down to W2-100km

Reviving Scientist no longer scales cost based on rarity.

Some pop ups will now show above other popups without closing the previous popup.

Replaced confirmation popups and text input popups with a newer nicer looking popup.

All sorts of weird performance improvements.

Added a survey which grants some tickets

Probably other stuff I'm forgetting.

Let us know what you think!