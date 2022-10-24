Patch 1.061
fixed a bug where the player's first army would be set to a randomized new army after performing certain game modes
fixed a bug where 'save login settings' was failing to log the player in automatically with saved information
fixed a bug where a player's army in online matchmaking was ocasionally randomized and could cause a desync
fixed a bug where crafting a portrait you already owned would display an incorrect error message
fixed a rendering error on the pieces background in the collection screen
changed the game reporting to have a longer timeout period
changed the rules for matchmaking so the player who gets white is fully random
Favor Chess update for 24 October 2022
Patch 1.061
Patch 1.061
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update