Patch 1.061

fixed a bug where the player's first army would be set to a randomized new army after performing certain game modes

fixed a bug where 'save login settings' was failing to log the player in automatically with saved information

fixed a bug where a player's army in online matchmaking was ocasionally randomized and could cause a desync

fixed a bug where crafting a portrait you already owned would display an incorrect error message

fixed a rendering error on the pieces background in the collection screen

changed the game reporting to have a longer timeout period

changed the rules for matchmaking so the player who gets white is fully random