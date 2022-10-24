 Skip to content

Favor Chess update for 24 October 2022

Patch 1.061

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed a bug where the player's first army would be set to a randomized new army after performing certain game modes
fixed a bug where 'save login settings' was failing to log the player in automatically with saved information
fixed a bug where a player's army in online matchmaking was ocasionally randomized and could cause a desync
fixed a bug where crafting a portrait you already owned would display an incorrect error message
fixed a rendering error on the pieces background in the collection screen
changed the game reporting to have a longer timeout period
changed the rules for matchmaking so the player who gets white is fully random

