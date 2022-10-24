Spooky Update (v1.5.4)

Hi everyone!

This update is a special one; the Spooky Update!

The Haunted Chateau now has a new sub-area; the Haunted Chateau Cellar! And in there, you'll find two brand new bosses to fight... These two bosses were scrapped ones from before the game even released, but have finally been revived for this update!

Now, with all that said: Super Gear Quest hasn't really received this kind of event update in the past (it's difficult to find the time as a solo developer as you can imagine), but I almost always want to make something for Halloween.

Now don't get me wrong, it's not the biggest update ever; partially due to the fact I didn't get to work on this for even a full month, haha. I haven't gotten to update SGQ as much as I would like, either... Still, I managed to make something in a relatively short amount of time that I hope you'll enjoy!

Before I end this announcement post, I would also like to mention that I may add onto this in a smaller patch or two later on as well.

But for now, patch notes below as usual! Happy Halloween!

Patch Notes

New Stuff

Added a brand new area; the Haunted Chateau Cellar! This new optional area is accessible as soon as you have the horizontal Airdash (so you can get there around mid-game or later)

Added 2 new optional bosses! You can find them in the new Haunted Chateau Cellar area!

Added a special new NPC in front of the Haunted Chateau Entrance! This NPC only appears if you've beaten the game and gotten the True Ending, so you can find him in the True Ending post-game!

Added 2 new skins! Get them by beating the new bosses!

Added SFX for Starter's slide move!

Changes & Improvements

Some layout changes to the Haunted Chateau, including a new shortcut

Bug Fixes

Fixed FPS being uncapped on main menu if you hadn't started the game yet (now it should be capped at 60FPS like the rest of the game, which means your system uses less unnecessary resources)

Fixed Halt having outdated Airdash effects

Fixed the (now optional) Azure Guardian boss setting your objective after defeat

Fixed a bug where the 2nd cutscene trigger for a cutscene in the forest path wouldn't disappear after triggering the other

Fixed a bug where you could clip out of bounds and softlock in Mokula Base

Fixed layering on a specific hidden path in Greendome