Train Sim World® 3 update for 27 October 2022

TRAIN SIM WORLD 3 - PATCH NOTES: PRINGLES COMPETITION AVATAR & DERAILMENTS

Hello everyone,

Our successful applicant has been chosen and the patch today means their virtually reproduced and 3D-modelled avatar is immortalised in Train Sim World!

We also have the first round of potential fixes following investigations into player train derailments in this update. It brings increased stability for some derailments that may occur while the train is being operated. We are keen to get your feedback on how this improves your experience.

This update is for PC and Xbox / Gamepass / Microsoft Store players only.PlayStation players will receive the fixes for derailments in our next update, coming soon.

Read our previous Pringles article to find out more information on this event. You can read that here

