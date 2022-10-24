Alpha Version 0.4.13 Update Released

Halloween 2022 has descended upon Eden-Nadir in the form of a frightening new update. While some inhabitants of the island have tried to add some cheer to the occasion in the form of decorations across the world, there is something genuinely chilling that lurks in the bayou.

It’s up to you to find it - and stop it - if you can. A new traveller has entered Backwater Beacon, you might want to speak with him first to get some details. For those brave enough to take on the threat, exclusive seasonal rewards are available.

Alongside the spooky festivities, are a number of exciting updates. Chief among these are new expansions on the map into the city of Marlborough, a new STRV watch design for tracking your vitals, and a new music system.

Furthermore, aplenty of bug fixes, optimisations and quality of life improvements have snuck their way into this update as well.

Developer Comment:

It would be advisable to start a fresh game as some mechanics, craftables and items may be bugged or not be available if using out of date game save files.

Halloween 2022

• All new major boss in the bayou. Progress through the halloween event to gain access to their lair.

• Defeat the boss during the Halloween event to claim stylish rewards for your characters.

• Added a new special NPC in Backwater Beacon to guide you through the Halloween event. Talk to him for details (you may just recognise the voice from somewhere).

• Added tutorial at the end of the conversation with Monster Hunter to outline requirements for the event.

• Added new spooky sounds around the world.

• Added pumpkins, gravestones and other halloween decorations around the world.

• Ghostly figures can show up in the gardens and houses of Hanouten.

• Bears and Wolves are now skeletons for Halloween.

• Halloween event integrated into KYE Creations API in order for rewards to be saved in our system instead of on the player's PC as a game file.

Reintroducing Marburgh

• Marburgh is back on the map. A part of the new city content can now be explored.

• New apartment buildings in the area

• Some buildings have lift shafts

• New interactable Thanatos gate in the area

• Many varieties of lootable vehicles

• Overrun with infected and nest spawns

• New giant freeway which passes Marburgh, packed with deserted vehicles and lootables

Optimisations

• Fixed background CPU cost associated with new NPC ladder climbing functionality

• Fixed background CPU cost associated with particles in houses.

• Improved CPU cost of audio manager volume

• Improved background CPU cost of boats

• Landscape textures optimised.

• Additional assets instanced using Instancing System for improved performance.

• Fixed issue where despawned NPCs could sometimes continue to run background calculations.

• Optimised assets with missing draw distances

• Optimised textures reducing their size in memory

Added

• Added water wakes for the player when wading through water.

• World beds will now give the player the choice to make their bed their current spawn location when sleeping.

• Added three advanced archery magazines for steel arrows, fire arrows and explosive arrows.

• Added a new game music system

• Added new lakeside camp

• Nourishment details can now be seen on the ST-RV watch second screen.

• Players will now be notified of their nourishment cap when reached.

• Ten new books have been added that can be used for trading and can be found in book shelves, book piles and tool boxes. Blueprint magazines are now harder to find.

• Traders now have the chance of offering daily offers. Current deal system will offer a number of items at 50% of the standard price.

• When exiting a boat with an outboard, the audio now fades out instead of cutting off immediately

• Expanded supply drop zones to cover more of the map.

• Traders no longer sell uncommon, rare, epic or legendary weapons. These will now only spawn in the world or be given as rewards.

• Supply drops will no longer spawn basic firearms. They will now only spawn rare and above.

• Updated Sophia Riggs default outfit shirt texture to reflect new Adventure Park

• Removed night time post process that gives the blue tint and adjusted the night brightness so it never goes pitch black

• Split ‘Pew Pew Magazine 3’ into no.3 and no.4 with three recipes in each.

• Players can now change screens on the ST-RV watch by left clicking to go forward and right clicking to go back, while "V" is held down.

• Updated ST-RV watch visuals.

• Energy and Wellbeing is no longer included in nourishment

• Pew Pew magazines have now been balanced better

#1 {.22, 9mm}

#2 {.40, .45}

#3 {5.7, 5.56}

#4 {.7.62}

• Improved crocodile behaviour to prevent death rolling while the player is already being death rolled.

• Items will now display the nourishment category on the item hover popup box near the weight and stack amount.

• Ammo prices at traders have been balanced in line with new features being added.

• Weapon prices at traders have been balanced in line with new features being added.

• Updated Trader UI display to make it easier to understand including enlarging traders wallet display.

• Spawned beds no longer activate sleep UI after being set as a spawn.

• Soundtrack system volume can now be controlled by the music slider in the game options.

• Slightly reduced player’s wading speed.

Fixes

• Fixed map markers for vehicles disappearing after saving and loading

• Fixed map markers for tents disappearing after saving and loading

• Fixed issue where locked hotbar does not reappear after saving and loading

• Fixed missing vehicle options when speaking with Liam Orling (mechanic) after saving and loading

• Fixed Liam Orling being ankle deep in the ground

• Fixed extra large storage chests being able to be picked up if a persistent world box.

• Fixed companion dog bouncing around when sitting in vehicles

• Fixed airdrop helicopters getting very close to the ground before dropping supplies

• Fixed airdrop supply parachutes not disappearing after the crate has landed

• Fixed issue with landscape LOD1 not loading and causing stuttering

• Fixed missing cliff faces, exposing parts of the cliff’s rear.

• Fixed incorrect landscape layer deformation, causing landslides around the map.

• Fixed hole in terrain next to 711.

• Fixed more landslides caused by issues with road splines

• Fixed Ambient Occlusion issue on Mistress trucks

• Fixed missing 0.45 ammo from Pew Pew magazines

• Fixed NPCs playing swimming animations while trying to climb ladders

• Fixed dog companion's name on map not updating if their name is changed

• Fixed crocodiles becoming unresponsive to the player

• Fixed basking crocodiles not aggressively reacting to the player if they are bumped.

• Fixed issues causing deer to flee only once before locking up their movement or being unresponsive to threats

• Fixed animation issue causing deer to have shaky heads

• Fixed Lowland Valley Farmhouse basement being filled in.

• Fixed geometry tear near Lowland Valley farmhouse.

• Fixed hole in road near new camp site.

• Fixed collision with archery targets.

• Fixed infected dealing far more damage than intended.

• Fixed deals for traders not showing correctly.

• Fixed Amy using the incorrect body (Sophia's) on Be My Valentine, Death Dealer and Treasure Raider outfits.

• Fixed missing Tier 4 gas mask showing on all players.

• Tentative fix for NPCs who may spawn and never move.

• Fixed issue preventing explosive barrels dealing explosive damage to the player.

• Tentative fix for endless loading when trying to spawn at a spawn set bed.

• Fixed being unable to use electrical switches without a multimeter.

• Fixed an issue where you can't use items at times. This would happen after the nourishment warning.

• Fixed missing camera shake on crocodile death rolls.

• Fixed vehicles not producing audio disturbances that NPCs can react to.

• Fixed NPCs often struggling to identify the player as a target if driving a vehicle.

• Fixed saving and loading a game while the dog companion is downed to cause the dog to appear upright after loading.

• Fixed popup when interacting with beds not disappearing if the player selects 'Just Sleep' rather than 'Set Spawn'