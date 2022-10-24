Deceive Inc Agent Brief: Chavez

CODE NAME: Chavez

LEGAL NAME: Ethan Chavez

Age: 42

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: United States of America

LANGUAGES: English

AGENT ROLE: Vanguard

“Can’t beat experience, apparently”

PERSONALITY EVALUATION

The most experienced agent in the field, he’s always one foot out the door and ready to retire, he can’t seem to stop himself from taking on ‘one last mission’. Rough, tough and with a heart of gold, he’s alway ready to protect his fellow agents, at least those he respects.

FILE UPDATE: Even though he was teaming up with top-of-the-line agents Ace and Knight, Chavez’ last mission went sideways: Operation Siege was a complete fiasco that led to a world-shaking debacle. However, Chavez didn't let this failure get to him as he appears more resolved than ever to make things right, once and for all. As one might expect, he's set on wanting to leave a better world for his daughters.

BACKGROUND

As an ex secret service agent, Chavez has a deep history of field work, and the stories to go with it. This family man has reached the peak of his career and seems ready to step out of the game, but the mystery of Knight’s disappearance, his love for “the great game”, and perhaps other secrets are holding him back from walking away... for the last time.

“One last time IRIS, I swear”

WEAPON: Sentinel

Chavez likes it “old school” and he’s carried around his revolver, Sentinel, for just about as long as he’s been in the field.

Sentinel may not have the ammo count of more modern weaponry, but it packs a punch in the right hands, and rivals that find themselves on the wrong side of his barrel, are in for some tough luck.

AGENT PASSIVE: Tough Luck

Thanks to years of experience, after returning to cover, Chavez knows how to get himself back into a more healthy state. This can come as a surprise to rivals who track him down after he’s fended another off.

AGENT EXPERTISE: Hard Boiled

When the situation gets too hot, Chavez is in his element. Appearing to shrug off rival damage, he can use this opportunity to make the right calls in how he wants to engage the situation. Time has shown that usually puts others within perfect range of Sentinel, and then they won’t be a problem for very long.

Rival agents should beware, this is Chavez’s ‘last mission’ and he won’t let them stand in his way.