UPDATE 1.5 PART 1

HALLOWEEN UPDATE 1.6 PART 1
this update is very big so this is the first part(second part coming soon)
What's New?
-VILLAGERS AND VILLAGES
yep, they are here, for now they are almost useless
you can find the brand new entity Villager
In Part 2 you will find loot for example: Clothes, medicine, etc.
-CORRUPTED BIOME AND CORRUPTED HUMAN
found on the island, Corrupted and glows.
You can Also Find the BRAND NEW CORRUPTED POWDER
with the Corrupted Powder you can craft Corrupted Torch and in Part 2 you will be able to craft Corrupted gun
-SPAWN
you don't spawn with an axe, you need to craft it.
-DAY-NIGHT CYCLE
Day= 20 minutes
Night= 20 minutes
entities will be buffed during the night if you don't sleep in part 2
**-OPEN LAB
We started working on the lab so now you can visit the first part of the LAB.
-OPTIMISED PERFORMACE
MULTIPLAYER SHOOTER
-2 News Skins
Part 2 brings more stuff
What's Fixed?
-Bug A014<Fall thru the map>
-Bug A015<Fence without collider>
-Bug A016 <Tree breaking issue>
-Bug A018<Gravity issue>
What was Removed?
-Wolf
Changed files in this update