UPDATE 1.5 PART 1

HALLOWEEN UPDATE 1.6 PART 1

this update is very big so this is the first part(second part coming soon)

What's New?

-VILLAGERS AND VILLAGES

yep, they are here, for now they are almost useless

you can find the brand new entity Villager

In Part 2 you will find loot for example: Clothes, medicine, etc.

-CORRUPTED BIOME AND CORRUPTED HUMAN

found on the island, Corrupted and glows.

You can Also Find the BRAND NEW CORRUPTED POWDER

with the Corrupted Powder you can craft Corrupted Torch and in Part 2 you will be able to craft Corrupted gun

-SPAWN

you don't spawn with an axe, you need to craft it.

-DAY-NIGHT CYCLE

Day= 20 minutes

Night= 20 minutes

entities will be buffed during the night if you don't sleep in part 2

**-OPEN LAB

We started working on the lab so now you can visit the first part of the LAB.

-OPTIMISED PERFORMACE

MULTIPLAYER SHOOTER

-2 News Skins

Part 2 brings more stuff

What's Fixed?

-Bug A014<Fall thru the map>

-Bug A015<Fence without collider>

-Bug A016 <Tree breaking issue>

-Bug A018<Gravity issue>

What was Removed?

-Wolf