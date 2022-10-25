 Skip to content

Led It Rain update for 25 October 2022

Steam Scream Fest sale and season event

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Play now Halloween themed extra content Led It Rain. Also tell your friends and enemies to get Led It Rain from sale during Steam Scream Fest sale in minus 60 percent. Get ready to scream!!

Led It Rain Content Depot 464611
