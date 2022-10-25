Play now Halloween themed extra content Led It Rain. Also tell your friends and enemies to get Led It Rain from sale during Steam Scream Fest sale in minus 60 percent. Get ready to scream!!
Led It Rain update for 25 October 2022
Steam Scream Fest sale and season event
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Led It Rain Content Depot 464611
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update