Infinimine update for 24 October 2022

Inifinmine Ver.35

-Fixed a bug that caused Mine Boss to break
-Fixed a 4 different Teleport bugs that were created by fixing the glass layer bug yesterday
-Improved how the server handles recipe progress
-Improved how the server handles guild quests
-Fixed issue with recipes showing as the wrong tier
-Fixed issue with Incoming ore progress when someone wasn't in current progress tier causing impossible combinations like T5 (T1)Dirt

