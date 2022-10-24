Obama Maze v0.13.0 Halloween Update

Hello Obama Hunters!

Today we're releasing the Halloween update which sounding small includes a ton of changes so lets not wait to talk about them.

The Forest Maze

The forest maze has been completely redone. Technically still in development but it has a new layout, new features, new gameplay. Once you boot up the level you'll release that compared to its predecessor its much smaller and more compact. Rather than finding an Obamium once in, a lifetime? You'll find them almost regularly and quickly however that perk also becomes a downside when you realize Obama also gets buffed from making it smaller. Try to outmaneuver and quickly collect all 7 Obamiums and head to your trusty truck.



Obama's New AI

Obama's AI has been rebuilt so that he will no longer ignore his rules and follow his instructions more carefully. Currently this rebuilt system has all the same modes as before: wander, pursuit, and flank. In the future we do plan on explaining it so that he has more modes like a disguise mode, guarding mode, and maybe more.



Halloween Event

This is a small event despite being called the Halloween update. We may update this to be better next year but for now this Halloween event with 3 different endings is what you'll find in this update. After Halloween is over you'll still be able to get the achievement by going into the manage content menu and finding Halloween level.



Now time for some minor changes.

Tutorial Maze has slightly been redone.

Pausing now requires you to hold escape for 5 seconds. Previously you could pause instantly but all the AI, power, and other things wouldn't actually pause. Now everything actually pauses.

Power is now a bar like sprint and both now have icons.

DX12 and Vulkan has been made "supported" you cant actually change them in game currently and the only way to use them is to put either "-force-d3d12" or "-force-vulkan" respectively in your launch options.

Reworked the stars. previous stars has been wiped but they should be easy enough to get back.

Fixed some dodgy colliders

Changed scripting backend.

Achievements have been made for beating the tutorial, falling of the edge of the tutorial, and beating the Halloween event.

Nerdy changes which most people may not understand which I will now list: LOD layers on maze tiles. Swapped from mono to il2cpp. Added a "launcher" doesn't actually open with Steam but in future will start the game forwarding the launch options + graphics api. Updated engine version. Updated render pipeline.

And a friendly reminder this game is not finished so please keep that in mind if you find any bugs.