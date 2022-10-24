Fixes and a slightly adapted ending

Some fixes

Small typos

Steam achievement fix for one of the badges - if you earned a badge but didn't earn the Steam achievement to go along with it, you can load up a savegame with the badge and Steam will reward you accordingly (alternatively, you can just earn it again if you prefer) :)

Fixes to some clickable hotspots (one which caused a DMW dead end!)

A patch to prevent the unintentional "Spiderman" easter egg which allowed Lucy to climb some walls.

Known issues

Mac - On some Macs with Apple Silicon, the mouse can get a bit stuck in one corner of the screen. We are working on a fix for this.

Linux - Audio can distort or judder on some systems, try disabling surround sound if this occurs.

Windows - The game rarely, but occasionally crashes with no log or report. We believe this is caused by graphics drivers on some machines. If it happens, you chould be able to continue from when you entered the last scene with the autosave.

A small change to the ending

The ending has been tweaked slightly. I don't want to go into detail as tit will contain spoilers, but if you want to read about it, there is a comment thread on Steam which goes into some detail.

Tom