First Sphere - Flying Cities (v.1.0.3) - Third Hotfix now available!

Commanders,

Today, we have released our third full release hotfix (version 1.0.3) for our Sphere - Flying Cities!

Without further ado, the following fixes will be included:

Added: Scrollbars to the Savegame lists in load game window and save game window.

Added: Click sound on left / right arrows.

Added: Display of ice storm event message and strength.

Fixed: Medical building service capacity fails to increase after researching the Better Coverage technology.

Fixed: Mouse scrolling is non-functional on the resource list from the Mining screen.

Fixed: Missing service capacity settings on hospital components.

Fixed: The player can send the drone to scout the own sector, which leads to malfunction of the Scout Drone.

Fixed: Some "attention"-event messages now showing the correct strength for dangers.

Important notice

Our Team is still busy working on the Repair-Drone bug.

Big thank you here to everyone, for all the details you have provided to get this pinpointed.

Without any promises, but if we can get this sorted/tested during the day today, we might push another small hotfix today, or tomorrow with a respective fix.

So please stay tuned and keep it up!

Additionally, please feel free to visit our Steam Community Hub to leave your feedback, bring up suggestions, or simply start chatting with other Sphere-Commanders and their experiences:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1273220/discussions/

Thank you for flying with us and your ongoing support!

Stay safe!

-Your Teams of Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment-

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273220/Sphere__Flying_Cities/