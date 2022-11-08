 Skip to content

Beat Saber update for 8 November 2022

Beat Saber v1.25.0 With The Weeknd Music Pack Released

Beat Saber v1.25.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dive into The Weeknd's music! The Weeknd Music Pack features 10 of his hit tracks and a new environment inspired by The Weeknd. The music pack is now available for purchase as additional content for the game.

Release Notes:

  • The Weeknd Music Pack featuring 10 songs
  • New custom environment
  • New lighting tech introduced: translations
  • Level Editor changes:

    Implemented translation box groups
    Implemented copy & paste inside event box groups
    Updated waveform (split to small and zoomed)
    Updated UI with new typeface
    Added precision slider for rotation and translation lanes
    Updated display of group event lanes

Song List:

  • Take My Breath
  • Can’t Feel My Face
  • How Do I Make You Love Me?
  • I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
  • Pray For Me
  • Sacrifice
  • Save Your Tears
  • Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
  • Blinding Lights
  • The Hills

