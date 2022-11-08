Beat Saber v1.25.0 With The Weeknd Music Pack Released

Dive into The Weeknd's music! The Weeknd Music Pack features 10 of his hit tracks and a new environment inspired by The Weeknd. The music pack is now available for purchase as additional content for the game.

Release Notes:

The Weeknd Music Pack featuring 10 songs

New custom environment

New lighting tech introduced: translations

Level Editor changes: Implemented translation box groups

Implemented copy & paste inside event box groups

Updated waveform (split to small and zoomed)

Updated UI with new typeface

Added precision slider for rotation and translation lanes

Updated display of group event lanes

Song List: