Beat Saber v1.25.0 With The Weeknd Music Pack Released

Dive into The Weeknd's music! The Weeknd Music Pack features 10 of his hit tracks and a new environment inspired by The Weeknd. The music pack is now available for purchase as additional content for the game.
Release Notes:
- The Weeknd Music Pack featuring 10 songs
- New custom environment
- New lighting tech introduced: translations
- Level Editor changes:
Implemented translation box groups
Implemented copy & paste inside event box groups
Updated waveform (split to small and zoomed)
Updated UI with new typeface
Added precision slider for rotation and translation lanes
Updated display of group event lanes
Song List:
- Take My Breath
- Can’t Feel My Face
- How Do I Make You Love Me?
- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
- Pray For Me
- Sacrifice
- Save Your Tears
- Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
- Blinding Lights
- The Hills
Changed files in this update