Football Manager 2023 update for 25 October 2022

Football Manager 2023 Early Access Beta Minor Update Out Now

Build 9789304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


We've just released a minor update for the Football Manager 2023 Early Access Beta, which directly addresses the player's attribute development progression issue.

This update is save game compatible, meaning you don't need to start a new save game for the fix to take effect.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Steam or the Epic launcher.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone within the community who has taken the time to leave us feedback or raise an issue with us so far. It's been extremely informative and is helping us continue to shape the game before the full release of Football Manager 2023 on November 8th.

If you find any issues within the Beta, please raise them via our Bug Tracker. If you experience any technical issues please check our FAQ for solutions or create a support ticket with our dedicated team.

