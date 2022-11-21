New French Armor Arrives on the Battlefield - SOMUA S35

Hello troops,

3rd Anniversary

A quick note - Brass Brigade officially turns 3 years old tomorrow, November 22nd. While the game may be 3 years old to you, it took me almost 2 additional years to produce before releasing it. The last half-decade of my life has been (in large part) defined by my work on Brass Brigade. A huge thank you to everyone who purchased & supported the game. It means the world to a small indie dev like me. I may have put development more-or-less to bed on Brass Brigade, but my head swirls with ideas of future games that I hope to pursue soon enough when the time is right. In the meantime, I couldn't let the 3 year anniversary pass without giving you guys at least a small gift, so, right...on to business.

It's been a while since the last Brass Brigade update. I felt it appropriate to make a couple of adjustments to the game based on some accumulated feedback as well as to drop a new tank into the game to flush out and balance the French faction some more.

Somua S35

Previously, the only tank the French had access to was the FT-17. While this small tank was certainly iconic in the Great War, it was obsolete by the time of the Second World War. Outgunned and under-armoured compared to their contemporary counterparts, the French developed several other tanks which found their way into battle.

Among these was the Somua S35, a medium sized cavalry tank comparable to the German Panzer III. Made between 1936 and 1940 (and used through 1945), this tank would prove maneuverable and tactically effective in the early stages of the war. Considering the French battles depicted in Brass Brigade take place in the earlier parts of the war, this made the Somua S35 a perfect addition to the French arsenal.

With a reasonably powered 47mm cannon and turret mounted machine gun, the S35 will prove to be a new deadly threat the Axis will need to watch out for. While it sports almost twice the hit points of the FT-17 and more powerful weaponry, its larger silhouette and slower speed makes strategic positioning more important.

Other Changes

DP28 & PPSH 41 (Soviet weapons) have received slight damage increases to closer align them to German counter parts.

German AI made slightly less aggressive to balance them against certain allied factions

New Soviet Winter faction. This lets you play in winter themed maps with Soviet troops that look more historically appropriate for the environment they are in. Note* - no map uses them by default, you must select them manually from the Battles menu.

Special troops can now be recruited (previously, ammo troops, medics, snipers, and anti-tank troops could not be commanded. This meant that the number of recruitable troops was low and led to players thinking the recruit function was broken).

Flags on control points now switch to reflect the nationality of each faction being used (lots of people asked for this one - sorry it look so long to get implemented!)

Map Tweaks

Ponyri: Raised artillery gun at center base camp to shoot over barbed wire

Battleaxe: Adjusted terrain around rear Flak guns so they have clear lines of sight

Kursk: Moved MG slightly away from artillery piece on ridge line

Iwo Jima: Added blocking volume above bunker near Plane Crash to prevent AI from getting stuck on bunker roof

Thanks to all the feedback on the Discord that led to these changes. Hopefully they further improve your experience.

Until next time,

Henry