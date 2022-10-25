Early Access V1.1.12 Update

Prestige

The main new content for version 1.1 is within the prestige system. Upon reaching level 100 competency, you'll unlock the ability to reset your progress for new rewards. Rewards for resetting this way come in 3 primary types: Prestige skill levels & talents, Heirlooms, and Augments.

You earn EXP in the new prestige skill based on all your other skill levels when you reset your progress.

With each level in this skill you'll get skill points to spend in the new prestige talent tree.

Like other talents most prestige talents can be freely reallocated at any time, as long as they aren't marked as permanent.

Prestige skill levels & exp are, naturally, not reset on subsequent prestiges.

Heirlooms

Whenever you prestige, all your gold will be deposited into your prestige bank, from which it can be used to buy heirlooms.

Heirlooms are special items that give you bonuses that persist across all future prestiges.

Owning multiples of the same heirloom will increase it's power and the cost of buying subsequent ranks of that heirloom, and heirlooms are never reset... Although there is an augment (see below) that can disable them temporarily.

You can only buy heirlooms after a prestige, before starting your next playthrough.

Any gold in your prestige bank you don't spend on heirlooms in a given prestige cycle will be saved for the next one.

Augments

Augments can be activated after prestiging to give bonus effects on your next playthrough.

You will be able to activate a set number of augments based on the highest RPM you achieved in your previous playthrough.

Augments are optional, and some of them have negative effects as well as positive... They only last for the very next playthrough.

New Gear

You can now, finally, craft gear out of tier 8 materials (Orichalcium)... Both with blacksmithing & jewelcrafting.

Nine new potions, along with their accompanying ingredients, have been added from tier 5 (Adamantium) to tier 7 (Necromantium).

Balance

Due to the following balance changes, it is recommended to start with a new save file if you want to play through as intended... With that said, however, your old save files should still work just fine.

Balance has been significantly adjusted across the board... In general, progression has been slowed down, and a lot of changes have been made to balance out the "snowballing" feedback-loop effect present in earlier builds.

Meta talents have been adjusted, and now require more talent points for each individual level at certain thresholds.

Vendor-crafted equippable items with proficiencies have had their maximum proficiency range reduced.

Haggling and vendors now unlock at competency level 20 (10 levels earlier than before), for better early game pacing.

Base inventory slot count has been increased to 20 (up from 10).

Crafted item proficiency exp values and curves have been modified to, in general, make lower-tiered crafting proficiencies increase much faster.

The bountiful bags perk in the competency talent tree has had it's maximum level increased to 25 (up from 10).

UI/Graphics Changes

You can now "blacklist" any item type from the item's right click menu to make all items of that same type always mark as trash as soon as you receive them. You can toggle this blacklist on/off and remove items from it in the gameplay settings.

A new RPM visual effect tier from 1 billion to 10 billion has been added, and the previous "infinite" effects that used to start at 1 billion now start at 10 billion.

Added floating text indicator for RPM gains. This can be toggled on/off in the UI section of the settings.

Gear pieces now show their total stat bonus amount (not counting sockets) in both the item icon and on their tooltip... You can toggle the item icon portion of this display in UI settings.

Gear that crafts with a bonus special effect (from "I didn't even know that was possible" talent) now shows a small indicator on the top of the item icon showing the added special effect.

The material item tooltip section showing skills that use the material has been updated to differentiate between skills that gather the material and skills that consume the material.

Most journey steps no longer trigger a global notification popup when completed... This was done to reduce notification spam and better emphasize the notifications that do get displayed.

Improved text clarity, especially when using a smaller UI scale or in cases of smaller text.

Fixed several cases where tooltips would get stuck in a shown state and not correctly de-spawn.

Fixed a case in which ability cancel cast button (the red X overlay) would get stuck visible even when not moused-over.

There is now a tutorial notification that appears when unlocking haggling/vendors.

Failing to sell items to a vendor (because no valid vendor is in town) when clicking on the "sell all trash" button now correctly shows an error message.

Miscellaneous and Technical Changes

The tooltip section for crafting material items that shows what skills the item is used in (along with the matching level requirements) is now populated procedurally instead of entered manually by hand, to reduce inconsistencies due to entering the wrong or outdated info.

The parameters (exp, cast time, stamina cost, etc) for various abilities that share the same tier of material (stone, copper, etc) have been changed internally to now be computed from weighted values dependent on the tier instead of manually entered isolated values. This change on it's own shouldn't modify these parameter values, but going forward it will make it much easier for me to make changes to skill parameters on a tier-by-tier basis (adjusting the stamina requirement for all stone crafting, for example).

Fixed a crash caused by having a potion of liquidation marked as trash in the first occupied slot marked as trash in your inventory.

Fixed an issue with random state caching that could sometimes cause ability cast parameters to not randomize correctly.

Various number overflow bug fixes.

Fixed stat calculation for "The Lonely Ring" sometimes applying it's stat bonus inconsistently or doubled.

"Potion of Smelting" should work more consistently now.

Fixed an issue with prowess stat calculation not updating correctly under certain circumstances.