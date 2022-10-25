Third Content Update for Graven has arrived just in time for Halloween!

Greetings GRAVEN fans,

We are getting closer to full launch, but we wanted to get one last big update out for our awesome community. The spookiest season of the year was a clear choice, so we have prepared some new features perfect for Halloween:

A new area - the winding, flooded repository beneath the Library of Cruxfirth

A new side quest to unravel

New pickups and breakables

A devious new enemy - Skeleton Sapper

New traps and secret areas

Phantoms!

Pumpkins!



There are also a lot of changes under the hood, so to speak - read the full changelog below. And please, let us know what you think of the update, either here on Steam in the discussions or come chat to our Discord, we welcome and truly appreciate all feedback!

Full Change Log:

AIs

Add step back functionality for AIs

Add immolated enemies attack new target after everything attack

Add infected face variation

Add skeleton sapper enemy

Add support for AI's to navigate around breakables, gates, doors

AIs that die from explosions have impulse applied

Add deacon spear attack chance of causing player to bleed (overtime damage)

Add Parry Sparks VFX to the Skeleton Warrior Sword parry ability

Add time delay between stunlocks for AIs

Add AI so that when stuck by projectiles or seeing those projectiles they are alerted

Reworked Mire Reaver

Rework Archivist

Rework Lichenthrope

Add more behaviours for AI doing range attacks when a player can't be reached

Add support for enemies to retarget in coop

Adjusted Deacon knife fan

Gave Dihedral Priest some resistance to the Staff

Changed Skeleton Warrior burn time from 5 to 1

Made skeletons more resistant to the short sword

Adjusted shock stun times for multiple enemies

Updated Razorfin to makes it more easily stunnable and reduced bite damage

Undecaying Honored - Increased flinch chance, increased flinch cooldown

Lowered Cleric health a small amount

Made Lichenthropes more likely to flinch, with a reduced cooldown

Archivist - lowered the primary head health by 25%

Update skeleton armor damage to only take the base value and not multiplier from bones

Fix skitterflys not flying

Fix infected sliding after lunge attack

Fix Infected, Skitterflys, Razorfins, Lichanthropes, Undecaying Honored, Undecaying Punished being affected by swamp volumes

Fix startup animation not working on client

Fix SkitterFly not flying after exiting a level and returning

H1Boss

additional Boss action 'Roar'

Update H1Boss to have projectile attacks in Phase 1

Update H1Boss to shoot projectile at enemies when off nav

Update H1Boss to have much shorter Phase 1

Fix projectile attachment on the H1Boss (and all other enemies that we couldn't notice)

Quest

Add Gravick quest

Add librarian books to have gold sparkle VFX

Fix [Potential] for killing Mire Reavers in H1M4 not opening doors

Fix not killing both Mire Reavers in H1M4 before saving and later resuming, causing a softlock (couldn't open doors)

Misc

Add dithering of foliage to fade in/out rather than popping

Add pickup vaccuum

Add smart loot system

Add Stamina costs for kinetic actions

Add more obituary tips

Add Casual/Nightmare difficulty

Add warning for trying to start outdated profile

Add quest rewards notifications

Add more lore notes to H1M3

Rework of elevators

Update boss health bar to disappear/reappear depending on the distance to the enemy

Fix two player markers present on map

Fix keg barrel not having ghost material

Fix paintings not having backfaces

Fix Infected character wobbles under a tree (all characters could run into this actually)

Fix main menu difficulty selection button loses focus if press left/right on the gamepad

SFX

Add more door sounds!

Add more gate sound!

Adjusted sound levels for footsteps, Area Names, Pickups (Health potions and mana), Staff weapon and wood break

Adjusted sounds levels of some weapon SFX

VFX

Add VFX for player taking unarmored damage

Add VFX for player swimming in water

Add VFX for player entering/exiting water

Add VFX for parrying

Add VFX for throwing health potions

Improve performance of pickup VFX

Levels

Add new fog!

Added pumpkins!

Add super secret to Black House Bog level

Add small secret to H1L1

Add mesh for critter holes

Add additional area to H1M3 - Cellar

Add crusher traps throughout HUB

Add Peat Cairns throughout HUB

Add phantoms across HUB

Add aftermath victims

Adjusted difficulty settings across entire HUB

Adjusted breakables and resources across HUB and difficulties

Adjust spawning logic to avoid bypassing enemies

Fix stone plague in Cruxfirth center playing wrong sound

Fix bunch of seams, misalignments, floating rocks, OOB across the HUB

Fix peat ammo pickup loading/unloading before being pickupable

Fix ladders being able to be disabled

Fix iron door in HUB1 town that was locked and never opened

Fix reso-breakable bars in lice slough not having the correct reso material for resonating stone

Fix various nav generation issues across the HUB

Fix H1M3 library main doors not properly opening

Fix H1M3 gate to hub not always being open

Items

Add stamina recover to drinking health potions

Add FP models visual changes for discharge upgrades

Add visual upgrades for all weapons

Add additional behaviour for breakables when being kicked or hit with staff

Increase Ballista alt-fire damage

Buffed Short Sword parry damage reduction

Update Health Potion to be consumable when either health or stamina is not full

Adjusted armor values for the lower 2

Fix spellbook related crash on resuming a save

Fix not being able to hold multiple levers

Fix misplaced hand when holding the Ballista

Fix Ballista having wrong upgrade materials

