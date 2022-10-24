Halloween event is live, plus Solitaire Expeditions is 20% off

It's time for some ghost hunting!
Today's update enables the Halloween event in Solitaire Expeditions! To participate, start a new Expedition (any existing Expeditions will not be affected). Win games in the haunted states to unlock fun Halloween art.
The game will also be 20% off for the duration of the Steam Scream Fest, so tell all of your family and friends!
I've also added some other features and fixes (see below).
A bonus treat, Variant #161: Casket
Following the Halloween theme, we have a new variant: Casket. This one is pretty unique, so you'll just have to try it.
Full change list
- Added variant #161: Casket
- Double-click can now be used to move cards automatically to locations other than Foundation piles. There is no intelligence behind this feature - it merely picks the first valid spot
- Added game name and difficulty to resume previous game dialog in Free Play
- Added Redeal and Restart buttons to the Free Play game toolbar
- Rules view: Added small gap to the left of the vertical scrollbar
- Flower Garden/Wildflower: Added rules labels for tableau and reserve piles to match what they are called in the rules
- Forty Thieves: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
- Four Seasons: Fixed bug where foundation checkmarks were displayed before foundation was actually complete
- Intelligence: Fixed weird display flicker
- Royal Penguin: Fixed incorrect rule text
- Selective Castle: Fixed incorrect rule; Tableau can now wrap King to Ace
- Tabby Cat/Manx: Enabled autoplay to discard piles; fixed bug with being able to drop more than one sequence onto the same discard pile
- Two Cells: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
