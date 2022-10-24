Halloween event is live, plus Solitaire Expeditions is 20% off

It's time for some ghost hunting!

Today's update enables the Halloween event in Solitaire Expeditions! To participate, start a new Expedition (any existing Expeditions will not be affected). Win games in the haunted states to unlock fun Halloween art.

The game will also be 20% off for the duration of the Steam Scream Fest, so tell all of your family and friends!

I've also added some other features and fixes (see below).

A bonus treat, Variant #161: Casket

Following the Halloween theme, we have a new variant: Casket. This one is pretty unique, so you'll just have to try it.

Full change list