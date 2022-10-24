 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 24 October 2022

Halloween event is live, plus Solitaire Expeditions is 20% off

Build 9789191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time for some ghost hunting!

Today's update enables the Halloween event in Solitaire Expeditions! To participate, start a new Expedition (any existing Expeditions will not be affected). Win games in the haunted states to unlock fun Halloween art.

The game will also be 20% off for the duration of the Steam Scream Fest, so tell all of your family and friends!

I've also added some other features and fixes (see below).

A bonus treat, Variant #161: Casket

Following the Halloween theme, we have a new variant: Casket. This one is pretty unique, so you'll just have to try it.

Full change list

  • Added variant #161: Casket
  • Double-click can now be used to move cards automatically to locations other than Foundation piles. There is no intelligence behind this feature - it merely picks the first valid spot
  • Added game name and difficulty to resume previous game dialog in Free Play
  • Added Redeal and Restart buttons to the Free Play game toolbar
  • Rules view: Added small gap to the left of the vertical scrollbar
  • Flower Garden/Wildflower: Added rules labels for tableau and reserve piles to match what they are called in the rules
  • Forty Thieves: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
  • Four Seasons: Fixed bug where foundation checkmarks were displayed before foundation was actually complete
  • Intelligence: Fixed weird display flicker
  • Royal Penguin: Fixed incorrect rule text
  • Selective Castle: Fixed incorrect rule; Tableau can now wrap King to Ace
  • Tabby Cat/Manx: Enabled autoplay to discard piles; fixed bug with being able to drop more than one sequence onto the same discard pile
  • Two Cells: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard

