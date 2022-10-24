 Skip to content

Across the Obelisk update for 24 October 2022

Hotfix 1.0.3a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. Fast hotfix to solve some of the problems which came to light just today when we went live with the patch.

  • Fixed a bug when killing enemies with damage sides (Fireball).
  • Fixed a bug with Hanshek shadow clones when killed by their Consume card.
  • Fixed perk assignment in Obelisk and Weekly Challenge.
  • Fixed Frankenstein "Chad" Reginald not having a hit animation and not reacting to damage.
  • Fixed a bug with the "profile" main menu option text.
  • Fixed a bug when buying duplicated item in a shop, to corrupt it, not showing as sold.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.

