Hotfix 1.0.3a

Hello everyone. Fast hotfix to solve some of the problems which came to light just today when we went live with the patch.

Fixed a bug when killing enemies with damage sides (Fireball).

Fixed a bug with Hanshek shadow clones when killed by their Consume card.

Fixed perk assignment in Obelisk and Weekly Challenge.

Fixed Frankenstein "Chad" Reginald not having a hit animation and not reacting to damage.

Fixed a bug with the "profile" main menu option text.

Fixed a bug when buying duplicated item in a shop, to corrupt it, not showing as sold.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.