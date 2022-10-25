 Skip to content

Eville update for 25 October 2022

Eville - Halloween Event

Eville update for 25 October 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Evening Villagers

With Halloween just around the corner, we wanted to give you a quick update on our Halloween event. The village of evil has prepared for the spookiest day of the year by decorating for the occasion. But with the coming fog in the rise of the Red Moon. Terrible creatures have risen from their grave. Zombies! Zombie Acora to be exact.

These once breathing characters shamble their way for you to play in this update, along with a new candy pouch accessory and jack o lantern sticker. And that's not all. We have a neat little event in store for you.

Spread across the village or a series of jack o lanterns. But one stands out from the rest. Find the right pumpkin and use it to be awarded a haunting decoration for your home.

If you've already found it, you can also find and drop it for other players to help them out.
Happy Halloween. Villagers and we'll see you in evil.

